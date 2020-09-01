Share:

“You can’t teach people everything they

need to know. The best you can do is position

them where they can find what they need to

know when they need to know it.”

–Seymour Papert

Image: insidehighered

While the internet was created several years later, online education had begun, though informally, in the 1960s. The University of Illinois in 1960 created an Intranet for its students, which was a system of linked computer terminals where course material was made accessible to students as well as recorded lectures.

In 1984, The Electronic University Network was established with the intention of aiding colleges and universities in expanding the availability of online courses. The university offered its first online course in 1986. However, this was before the advent of the World Wide Web and hence students had to use proprietary software and communicate over telephone lines. By the end of the decade online education had made a huge impact on learning. There were about 5.5 million students worldwide taking at least one class online.

As the world struggles to deal with the recent pandemic, online education has become the new normal. By becoming the mode of learning for even the most primary of students, it has enabled the world to function, though at a different pace, in the wake of global calamity.