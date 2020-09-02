Share:

KANDHKOT - A large number of people belonging to Bahalkani tribe and their sympathizers blocked the Indus Highway here on Tuesday for the recovery of one of their men. According to details, Muhammad Ali was kidnapped a fortnight ago from the limits Police B Section, but still there is no clue as to his whereabouts. Perturbed over his disappearance, a large number of people of his tribe and others blocked the Indus Highway near Dubai Hotel to register their protest. Holding placards and banners in their hands, the protestors chanted slogans against district police whom they accused of being inefficient. They also burnt tyres to vent their anger. The protest brought traffic on the Indus Highway to a halt. Later talking to newsmen, they regretted that despite the passage of two weeks since the disappearance of one of their tribesmen, police were yet to take any action in this regard. They demanded Sindh chief minister, Inspector General of Police (IGP) and other concerned high-ups to ensure early recovery of Mohammed Ali. Father of teenager appeals to CM for his son’s recovery: Similarly, father of a 14 years old rickshaw driver Ahmed Ali Mahamdani, who had been kidnapped three days back, has appealed to Sindh Chief Minister, Sindh IGP and other high-ups to order district police to ensure early recovery of his son.