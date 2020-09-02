Share:

islamabad - Police have arrested 10 outlaws including two land grabbers and recovered alcohol, narcotics and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said on Tuesday.

He said federal capital police have launched effective crackdown against land grabbers following directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan. The operation was being conducted under the supervision of DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed and all zonal SPs were making renewed efforts to ensure arrest of land mafia.

Following these directions, SP (Rural) Farooq Amjad Battar constituted a police team under the supervision of DSP Rukhsar Medhi including SHO Sihala police station Inspector Muhammad Basheer along with others. The team succeeded to arrest two land grabbers namely Said Ullah and Abdullah Khan involved in occupying the land of DHA. While police team recovered a 30-bore pistol along with ammunition from their possession. Cases have been registered against them and further investigation was underway from them.

Moreover, a police team under the supervision of ASP Usman Tipu including SHO Khanna police Mirza Muhammad Gulfraz, ASI Haider Ali Shah along with others arrested a bootlegger namely Danish Masih and recovered 90 litres alcohol wine from him. Case has been registered against him.

Meanwhile, Aabpara police Shahzad and recovered 60 litres alcohol from him. Golra police arrested accused Safrash Ali and recovered a 30-bore pistol from him.

Shalimar police arrested accused Zaheer Abbas and recovered 10 tins of beer from him. Homicide Unit police arrested accused Muhammad Adill and recovered a 30-bore pistol from him.

Noon police arrested accused Said Muhammad and recovered 230 gram hashish from him.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation was underway from them. During special checking in the whole city, police nabbed two proclaimed offenders.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed has said that Islamabad Police was committed to eliminate land grabbing from the capital. He further directed all police officers to continue crackdown against land grabbers.

He said it is prime responsibility of police to ensure protection to the lives and property of citizens and it would be ensured at every cost.