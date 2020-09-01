Share:

LAHORE- Punjab Revenue Authority has registered a growth of 39% in August in comparison to the same period last year. A provisional revenue collection of Rs.8.6 billion has been registered in August.It is worth mentioning here that due to the impact of COVID-19, the rate of taxes of over 20 services were reduced from 16% to 5% yet this record collection is encouraging. This also happens to be the highest recorded revenue collection for the month of August in the history of PRA. Chairperson PRA praised the efforts of the officers and appreciated their revenue planning and collection efforts. He also instructed the officers to keep up the hard work as they are on the right track of accomplishing this year’s revenue target.