LAHORE - People of provincial capital showing their love to motherland and Armed Forces have started preparations to celebrate ‘Defence Day’

in a befitting manner on September 6.

The Defence Day is celebrated every year on 6th September to pay homage and tributes to heroes of 1965 war with India when our Armed Forces with limited weaponry not only foiled attack of enemy but inflicted them humiliating defeat.

The government and non-government organisations have planned various programmes on the day.

These programmes will also be including seminars and rallies on the defence day.

These special programmes in connection with the Defence Day would be held at the various places in the provincial capital in which large number of people would be participating to show their love to the country and Armed Forces of Pakistan.