ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday visited the residence of Interior Minister Brig. (R) Ijaz Ahmad Shah here to condole the sad demise of his brothers Pir Tariq Ahmad Shah and Pir Hassan Ahmad. On the occasion, the President expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the death of Ijaz Ahmad Shah’s brothers and sympathized with the bereaved family, a press release issued by the President’s Media Wing here said. The President prayed to Allah Almighty to grant peace to the departed souls and fortitude to the bereaved family members.