Share:

peshawar - Management of private schools from across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday staged a sit-in in front of the KP Assembly building amid rain urging government to fulfil their demands.

Earlier, private school owners and teachers, holding banners and placards, marched from Hashtnagri and reached the provincial assembly where they staged the sit-in.

Leaders of various organisations of private schools, including Fazal Hussain, Aqeel Razzaq, Ahmad Ali Darwesh and Dr Zakir Shah led the protesters.

On the occasion, speakers said the government should also announce a relief package for the private schools, which suffered due to closure amid Corona lockdown.

They said the government had fixed September 15 as the date for reopening of all educational institutions.

The government should implement this decision and avoid further delay in resumption of the educational activities.

Some private educational institutions have already got reopened in defiance of the government’s instructions.

The authorities have sealed most of such schools, and imprisoned their heads and imposed fines on them.

The protesters urged the government to immediately release the detainees, unseal the schools and write off the fines.