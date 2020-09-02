Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has blocked access to five dating/live streaming applications including Tinder, Tagged, Skout, Grindr and SayHi.

A PTA statement said, keeping in view the negative effects of indecent content streaming through the above applications, PTA issued notices to the management of above mentioned platforms for the purpose of removing dating services and to moderate live streaming content in accordance with the local laws of Pakistan.

Since the platforms did not respond to the notices within stipulated time, therefore the Authority issued orders for blocking of the said applications. PTA can, however, reconsider blocking of the said applications provided management of the companies assures adherence to the local laws with respect to moderating the immoral content through meaningful engagement.

On the other hand, PTA said services of cellular mobile operators (CMOs) were disrupted in Karachi during last few days due to unprecedented rains and closure of service because of Muharram. After restoration of closed services, teams of CMOs are continuously working to reinstate sites affected because of accumulated rain water. Resultantly, the percentage of sites affected due to rain has reduced to less than 6%. Efforts are being made for network recovery in areas where grid power stability is still a challenge.

PTA is continuously monitoring the situation and it is expected that the services will be fully restored in the next few days.