LAHORE - Former Federal Minister and PTI ticket holder Shahid Akram Bhindar and independent candidate Waleed Akram Bhindar called on the Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi and Federal Housing Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema at their residence here Tuesday and announced to join Pakistan Muslim League. On this occasion General Secretary Punjab Muslim League Senator Kamil Ali Agha and MNA Moonis Elahi were also present.

Welcoming Shahid Akram Bhindar in the party fold Ch Parvez Elahi said that his party’s doors were open for patriotic politicians having concern for the people. He said the country presently needed solidarity.

He said that if politics was done as a service to the people, then there was no better service to humanity. PTI ticket holder Shahid Akram Bhindar said that his family had old family relations with Ch Shujat Hussain and Ch Parvez Elahi. “Whenever we meet Chaudhry Sahibaan, we have a sense of love and affection”, he observed.

Bhindar alleged that the PTI was being ruled by nepotism. “People of the constituency ask about their works and it becomes difficult to face them”. he said. He said, he would take up any responsibility assigned to him by Ch Parvez Elahi, adding that he would try to meet his expectations.