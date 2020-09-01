Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Council for Traditional Sports & Games (PCTSG) has been established under the patronization of Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti and Punjab Minister for Industries, Commerce and Investment Mian Aslam Iqbal for the promotion of non-Olympic traditional sports in the province. The office-bearers of Punjab Council for Traditional Sports & Games were also elected during the first General Assembly meeting held under the chairmanship of Secretary Sports Ehsan Bhutta here at Punjab Stadium on Tuesday. Ehsan Bhutta and Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh were elected President and Senior Vice President of the PCTSG respectively while Director Admin Javed Chohan as Vice President and Dr Nauman Saeed as Secretary. Ehsan Bhutta said non-Olympic traditional sports like kabaddi, desi kushti, gulli-danda, yassu panju, wanju, pithu gol garam, pil goli, shtapu and baander killa are quite popular in Punjab and the prime objective of forming the body is to promote such games at national and international level.