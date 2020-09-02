Share:

KARACHI - Governor of Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar called on Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah here at CM House and expressed solidary with the people of Sindh over the losses of life and property caused by heavy rains.

The Chief Minister said, “It is our strength that we stand together when any difficulty comes over.” He added that one after other calamity had been hitting the country.

“In the first phase we saw the locust swarm attacks on our standing crops and caused huge loss to our agro-economy and then pandemic of COVID-19 hit hard and now heavy rainfall has wreaked havoc,” he said and prayed May Allah have mercy on us.

Mr Shah told the Governor that he was on the visit of Mirpurkhas division where heavy rains had not only washed away standing crops but had turned a large number of people homeless.

The Governor Punjab expressed solidarity and assured the Chief Minister of Centre’s full cooperation in the development of province. Meanwhile, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Tuesday said that Karachi Transformation Plan (KTP), was being devised which was expected to be unveiled by Prime Minister Imran Khan, in a next few days.

He expressed these views while addressing a joint press conference along with Governor of Punjab Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar at the Sindh Governor’s House here.

Imran Ismail said that all stakeholders would also be taken on board in the Karachi Transformation Plan (KTP).

He said that the Federal government wanted to extend every possible help to Sindh in this hard time, without any discrimination and these efforts of the Federal Government were really very serious that had never been made in past 70 years.

Philanthropists representing different Punjab-based welfare organizations were also present on the occasion.

Imran Ismail said that Punjab-based welfare organizations would provide interest-free loans for reconstruction and repair of around 10,000 rain-hit houses in Sindh, including Karachi.

The Sindh Governor said that ration bags amounting Rs 3000 to 3500 each, would also be distributed among 100,000 rain-affected families in Sindh.

He said that he along with Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar would also visit rain-affected areas in Badin on Wednesday.

He said that the recent unprecedented rain had caused damages all over the Sindh province including Karachi. Even the posh areas like Clifton and DHA – Karachi had also been affected by the heavy rain, which was, Imran Ismail said he had seen first time in his life.

Speaking about appointment of Administrator in Karachi, the Sindh Governor said that efforts were being made to appoint honest and dedicated person as Administrator Karachi with the consultation and mutual understanding of all stakeholders.

The matter of appointment of Administrator Karachi would be discussed in a working committee that also had Sindh chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and other Sindh ministers as its members, he noted.

He told a questioner that the recent monsoon heavy rain was unprecedented and no city in the world was planned to handle over 400 millimeters rain as mostly cities were planned for 100 to 150 mm rain.

He replied to another questioner that three flyovers, green lines bus, different roads, cleaning of nullahs and other development projects had been given by the Federal Government to Karachi. The Prime Minister Imran Khan was fully determined at the moment to provide every possible help to the affectees of rain, he observed.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor of Punjab Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar said that the purpose of his visit was to help the rain-affectees of Sindh and express solidarity with the affectees, on behalf of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the NGOs from Punjab and people of Punjab.

He said, “we want to provide help to rain-affectees in Sindh with the coordination and cooperation of Sindh-based welfare organizations and concerned departments.”

He told a questioner, “we all are Pakistanis and he along with his team members will also meet all stakeholders including the Chief Minister of Sindh, because we want to work with for relief activities in the rain-hit areas.”

He pointed out that the Punjab-based NGOs would provide interest-free loans for repair and reconstruction of houses in rain-hit areas and these loans would be provided on easy terms, to facilitate the affectees in reconstruction of their houses.

He recalled that the situation with regard to the coronavirus had also been improved in Pakistan due to foresight of Prime Minister Imran Khan, active role of concerned departments and cooperation of all segments of the society.

Representatives of welfare organizations Baitusalam, DWP Foundation, Sarwar Foundation and other notables were also present on the occasion.

Punjab Governor said that he would do his utmost to provide relief to affectees of other districts of Sindh also and he would visit Badin tomorrow with Sindh Governor to monitor the situation and distribute relief goods.

He said that today he visited head office of Dawat-i-Islami and Saylani Trust and was very much impressed by their philanthropic activities in various fields. “We would try to bring together various NGOs working in Punjab and Sindh to ensure maximum benefits to the masses in Sindh,” he added.

Meanwhile, Sindh Governor said that recent heavy rains had affected every part of Sindh province, but the focus of media remained at Karachi due to its importance of being economic hub of Pakistan. The devastation in other parts of the province was not highlighted as much as that of Karachi, he added.

Replying to a question Governor Sindh said that to identify and take action against the culprits involved in encroachments over drains and filling them with garbage was the responsibility of provincial Government.

He said that we all have to work jointly to make Karachi city of lights again and must leave all political differences and party affiliation behind us to return Karachi to its glorious past.

Replying to another question Governor Sindh said that peaceful demonstrations and agitations was the right of every citizen and the residents of DHA expressed their anger over non-provision of civic facilities.