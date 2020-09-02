Share:

Ghalanai - Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Provincial Chairman Sikandar Hayat Sherpao on Tuesday criticized the PTI led government for its ‘false’ promises made with tribal people in the name of FATA integration.

Addressing a public gathering during a visit to Mohmand district, he said, “The government should immediately release three percent share in the NFC award for tribal areas to initiate development work in the region.” He said mainstreaming of tribal areas was the key purpose of FATA integration, by providing the residents basic amenities of life like education, health, employment etc.

“I don’t see any change in the tribal districts despite tall claims of PTI government about bringing prosperity in the area”, said Sherpao. He said the third year of integration had begun but the government had not yet fulfilled its hollow promises.

Criticizing the government policies, he said, “Inflation is out of control due to poor economic policies and due to failed foreign policy Pakistan has left alone in the world. It is time to get the rights of Mohmand Pakhtuns.”