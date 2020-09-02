Share:

ISLAMABAD - As the torrential rains have widely affected the population especially in low-lying areas especially in the twin cities, a campaign has been launched to provide food items and other relief good for the displaced and affected people of these areas.

“It is our collective responsibility to reach out to the affected people due to the heavy rains. Our volunteers are regularly providing relief and other food items in the rain affected areas,” Chairman GIF Chaudhry Usman told media here yesterday.

He said that people living near Nalla Leh and in slum areas are facing worse from the heavy rains, therefore, they along with the civil administration have set up medical camps at various points.

Drainage work has also been done at different places and their teams are evacuating the victims to safer places.

Food, drinking water and other necessities were being provided to the people affected by the rains while 10 welfare centres have been set up in this regard, he added.