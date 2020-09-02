Share:

khyber - More than 200 deserving families of Landi Kotal received ration packages distributed by the Al-Khidmat Foundation here on Tuesday.

In this connection a ceremony was arranged in Al-Khidmat Public School, Sadu Khel, Landi Kotal which was attended besides others by Coordinator Al-Khidmat Foundation Khyber, Arshad Hussain, Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Landi Kotal Murad Hussain Afridi, Naib Ameer Abdul Rauf Shinwari and Qari Sad Hakeem Shinwari.

Food packages of worth Rs.3500 each comprising flour, ghee, pulses, sugar and other food items were distributed among 200 poor families of Shinwari, Afridi and Shelmani tribes of sub-division Landi Kotal.

Speaking on the occasion Murad Hussain Afridi, Qari Said Hakeem Shinwari, Muqtader Shah and others said that purpose of welfare act was to assist the unemployed people and the downtrodden families of the area.

“The foundation not only extends service in health and education sectors but also helps the masses in time of needs and will continue serving the people”, they added.