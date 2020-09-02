Share:

ISLAMABAD - The opposition’s Rehbar Committee is likely to sign a formal agreement to unite all major opposition parties for a joint movement against the incumbent government.

The JUI-F senior leader and Convener of the committee Akram Khan Durrani will chair the meeting of the committee which is going to take place on September 3 after a long break of five months.

All opposition parties, including Pakistan People’s (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), are invited to the meeting of the committee.

Besides forming a future plan against the government in upcoming weeks, the meeting is planned to narrow down the divide among the opposition ranks and to sign an agreement which will bind all the opposition parties for a joint movement against the government.

The meeting of the Rehbar Committee was decided in the Multi Party Meeting held at the Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman’s residence in Islamabad after smaller parties, including Awami National Party (ANP), National Party Baluchistan, Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami party etc, had raised reservations over the non-serious attitude of PPP and PML-N within and outside the Parliament.

Agreement will bind parties for joint movement against PTI

Meanwhile, sources within opposition told The Nation that many small parties in the meeting had asked Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman to part ways with the PPP and PML-N as they were not trustworthy anymore.

However, it was then decided that the Rehbar Committee will devise the final strategy in its upcoming meeting and it will be strictly followed by all the opposition parties and no party will be allowed to deny the decisions of the committee.

On the other hand while talking to The Nation Farhatullah Babar, a senior leader of PPP, said that they have received an invitation from the JUI-F for the Rehbar Committee’s meeting but the leadership is yet to decide on the matter.

A senior leader of PML-N also told The Nation that they have received an official invitation from the JUI-F for the Rehbar Committee’s meeting and PML-N will certainly send its representatives to the meeting for the purpose to restore the trust and address the grievances of all small opposition parties.

The Rehbar Committee was formed by the opposition parties on the suggestion of JUI-F in October last year. The mandate of the committee was to lead the opposition through consultations and consensus in the movement against the Imran Khan government.

But the committee became ineffective when the JUI-F during the Azadi March decided to expel three parties including ANP, PPP, and PML-N on the reasons of their symbolic role and participation in the JUI-F’s proposed Azadi March in October last year.