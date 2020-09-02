Share:

PESHAWAR - To sensitize the line staff about how to avoid fatal incidents while repairing defect in any transmission line, a safety training workshop was organized in the Tribal Electric Supply Company (TESCO) Training Centre Hayatabad Peshawar on Tuesday.

The workshop was attended by juniorr engineers, lineman I, II, and assistant lineman ranks staff, said a press release. During the training it was emphasized to observe all SOPs regarding safety.

Chief Executive TESCO Muhammad Akram Mirza directed the line staff to ensure using personal protection equipments (PPE) to avoid accidents.

All the concerned officers and officials present on the occasion were appreciated by the Chief Executive TESCO for minimizing the fatal and non-fatal accidents.

“It is appreciable that the company has not reported any accident since two years, which is encouraging,” he added.