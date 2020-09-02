Share:

MOHMAND - Chairman Standing Committee on SAFRON and PTI MNA Sajid Khan Mohmand visited District Headquarters Hospital Ghalanai on Tuesday.

On the occasion, Sajid Mohmand said that orthopaedic operations had now been started in the DHQ Hospital Ghalanai. He said that blood bank in hospital was functioning for the first time in the hospital, which was a great achievement. He said with the help of blood bank various operations would now be carried out here.

Earlier, Medical Superintendent (MS) DHQ Hospital Ghalanai, Dr. Samin Khan gave a detailed briefing to MNA Sajid Mohmand.

Sajid Mohmand said that Ghalanai Hospital would soon get Category-B status and people would get good news soon. He said that improving health facilities was his top priority.