LAHORE - Youth Affairs and Sports Department Punjab on Tuesday conducted a webinar on ‘Coaching in Modern Age’ under the directives of Secretary Youth Affairs, Sports, Archaeology and Tourism Punjab Ehsan Bhutta and Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh. DSO Faisalabad Tariq Nazir was host of the webinar, which was attended by all the divisional, district and tehsil sports officers and coaches of the province. Trainer Fahmida Ayub and other experts delivered lectures on the topic.