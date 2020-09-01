Share:

I visited State Bank Islamabad recently to claim a prize for my prize bond. There, I noted the abysmal performance of the Bank. Firstly, there is no proper parking facility for visitors who have to park their cars in green belts laden with mud due to the monsoon season. Secondly, the facilities for senior citizens have been withdrawn. Thirdly, multiple visits to the Bank are required if you need a certificate of deduction of tax from prize money.

This is incredibly difficult for senior citizens. The said certificate can easily be emailed to the customer. I will highly appreciate if the State Bank can improve its services concerning the above points. On top of all this, there lacks provision in the Citizens Portal to launch a complaint against SBP services. Why this omission?

P S AHMED,

Islamabad.