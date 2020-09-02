Share:

islamabad - She’s been busy cutting her teeth as the new judge on the current season of NBC’s America’s Got Talent. But recently, Sofia Vergara managed to spend some quality time with her husband Joe Manganiello and beloved pup Baguette.

The couple wore cloth face masks for their outing as required under California law during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Vergara, 48, looked lovely in an orange and white patterned maxi dress.

The number had short sleeves and was gathered just below the bust. The former Modern Family star left her long hair loose and styled with a center parting and carried a large designer purse. Manganiello, 44, was more casually attired in a graphic t-shirt and gray knee-length shorts. The Magic Mike alum added gray trainers and designer sunglasses. The Colombian-born actress joined AGT following the end of her hugely successful ABC sitcom after 11 seasons.