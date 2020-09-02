Share:

islamabad - Tom Cruise has reportedly hired a £500,000 cruise ship for the cast and crew of his upcoming film Mission: Impossible 7 in a bid to prevent more coronavirus delays.

Production for the action movie, which will see the actor, 58, reprise his role as IMF agent Ethan Hunt, resumed in London in July after a five-month pause due to the pandemic. Sources have claimed the screen star has rented the Hurtigruten watercraft for filming in Norway as he is ‘determined’ to avoid further set-backs on the franchise, which is set for release in November 2021. An insider said: ‘They are terrified of further delays. Tom is determined not to see any more hold-ups. The studio believes it will keep everyone safe and get this shoot wrapped up’, they added.