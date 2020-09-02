Share:

LAHORE - Speakers at a ceremony have paid rich tributes to Dr Rana Muhammad Shafiq for rendering matchless services for the ailing humanity during his career as healthcare professional. Ceremony was arranged to honour Dr Shafiq, who retired as Director Emergency, Lahore General Hospital.

“Honourable retirement and a farewell ceremony is no less than a great honour for any government employee, while those who serve the suffering humanity cannot be forgotten”, said Dr Mahmood Salah Uddin, Medical Superintendent LGH and Anwar Sultana, Nursing Supervisor while addressing the function.

Naseem Khaliq, Uzma Yaseen and Sadaf Rafiq said that Dr Rana Shafiq during the service, achieved all the targets given by the government and senior officials.