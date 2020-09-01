Share:

For Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir (IIOK) to be subjected to oppressive action at the hands of the Indian government has unfortunately become the norm. In the face of resistance from China, retaliation came in the form of mass arrests during the Muharram processions—another self-destructive move, motivated by pure aggression, by the Modi government. The future looks even bleaker as a result of such hostilities in IIOK, as time progresses.

Last weekend, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) repelled an attack in Eastern Ladakh by the Indian Army which tried to cross the Line of Actual Control (LAC) as a show of military strength. The standoff between the PLA and one of the many divisions of the Indian army, stationed along the LAC and LoC, was successful in staving off a breach of sovereignty but it came at the expense of hundreds of mourners during the sacred month of Muharram. Retaliation came in the form of the arrests of over 400 people that took to the streets, protesting against unfair restrictions and advocating for a ‘Free Kashmir’. Their release was based upon an agreement that they would not take part in any future protests. If anything, what can be taken away from this is the blatant disregard for upholding rights by the Indian government.

The intolerance that dominates IIOK is one that has been condemned by global human rights activists as they call for the world to focus on the brutality that the average Kashmiri faces on a daily basis. Ever since the revocation of Kashmir’s autonomy, the people of IIOK have been subjugated by unspeakable sufferings. Each measure taken by India, as part of their overall tyrannical agenda in IIOK, ensures that tensions remain at an all-time high with its neighbours—a ludicrous strategy that invites global denunciation and isolation. Regrettably, in the end, it is the majority of the Kashmiri Muslims that pays the price of such barbaric governance.a