LAHORE -Virtual University of Pakistan has achieved yet another milestone by winning “Blended Virtual Education Project for Knowledge Economy”. Administrative approval for the blended learning project has been given by the government of Pakistan.

Naeem Tariq, Rector Virtual University, while briefing about this project said that a total of approximately 6 billion rupees budget have been approved for the “Blended Learning” project. The primary objective of this project is to significantly enhance enrollment at the rate of 10 % during the project years. This gigantic target will be achieved by collaborating with public and private degree awarding institutions including technical & vocational institutes.

He said this project visualizes an interaction with the universities for the development of specialized skill courses, which will be proposed by collaborated institutions. Virtual University of Pakistan through its campuses and collaborators will provide dual benefit of enhancing tertiary education enrollment and engage faculty members for face to face interaction along with vocational and skill based programs.

Naeem Tariq further added that the educational content for this project will be developed at Virtual University by competent teachers who will be selected at national level. This will also address the issue of dearth of faculty resources in the national universities as VU’s online education mode give quality education to all the students irrespective of geography.