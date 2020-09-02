Share:

bajaur - A conference calling upon the youth to use social media to highlight the soft image and beauty of Bajaur Region was organized by Youth of Bajaur in collaboration with district administration in civil colony Khar, Bajaur.

The conference on ‘Use social media for the prosperity and development’ was attended by local youth, social media activists and district administration officials. The members of education department and local journalists also participated in the event.

Speaking on the occasion Deputy Commissioner Fayyaz Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Zameen Khan, Sohil Aziz, Youth of Bajaur Chairman Rehan Zeb, Masood Khan and others pointed out that the prime purpose of social media was to provide a platform to citizens to share their opinion on various issues across the world. They said social media was also meant to keep updated its users about the core issues of their respective regions and to share their problems in decent ways.

Sharing his thoughts about the usage of social media in Bajaur, the Deputy Commissioner said, “Bajaur is the most peaceful area in the entire tribal districts and its residents are extremely polite, civilized and progressive minded.” He said, “Most of social media users in Bajaur are immature and not fully aware of the ethics regarding its usage.”

He noted that most of people, specially the youth and political activists, were using social media for negative propaganda against each other that could damaged the positive image of Bajaur district nationally and internationally.