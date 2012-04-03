GENEVA - The number of journalists killed while doing their job in the first three months of the year reached 31, up 50 percent from 21 deaths a year ago, media watchdog Press Emblem Campaign said Monday.

In strife-torn Syria, nine journalists lost their lives during the period, including famed American war correspondent Marie Colvin. Brazil was also turning out to be dangerous for media workers this year, with five journalists killed in the three months. Three journalists lost their lives in Somalia, while two each perished in India, Bolivia and Nigeria. In the whole of 2011, 107 journalists were killed.