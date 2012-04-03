









ISLAMABAD - The government seems unable to control the soaring inflation as it once again remained in the double digits in the month of March 2012 wherein inflation was recorded at 10.8 per cent against the same period of last year, revealed the official figures on Monday.

According to the latest figures released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), Consumer Price Index (CPI) based inflation was recorded at 10.8 per cent during the month of March 2012 as compared to March 2011. Meanwhile, CPI inflation increased by 10.79 per cent during the first nine months (July-March) of the ongoing financial year 2011-2012 against the same period last fiscal year.

The PBS figures revealed that Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based inflation was recorded at 6.62 per cent during July-March 2011-2012, and Wholesale Price Index (WPI) based inflation was registered at 12.17 per cent in July-March 2011-2012 against the July-March 2010-2011. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) during registered an increase of 1.17 percent in March 2012 as compared to the month of February.

The inflation would further increase in the months to come due to the recent decisions taken by the government to increase the POL and CNG prices. It is common practice that inflation accelerates whenever the prices of petroleum products increased in the country.

The break-up of CPI-based general inflation (10.79 per cent in March 2012 over February 2012) showed that food and non-alcoholic beverages prices have gone up by 9.81 per cent, alcoholic beverages and tobacco prices have increased by 7.98 per cent, clothing and footwear prices soared by 16.60 per cent, housing water, electricity and gas fuels, 7.55 per cent, health care charges, 12.02 per cent, transportation charges, 19.10 per cent, recreation and culture charges went up by 6.47 per cent, education charges, 11.91 per cent and restaurants and hotel charges by 11.21 per cent and miscellaneous 20.12 per cent in March 2012 against February 2012.

According to the FBS figures, prices of per kg pulse gram has increased by 33.47pc in March against February, besan prices enhanced by 23.79pc, fresh fruits prices went up by 17.12 per cent, per kg price of sugar surged by 11.80 per cent, gram whole price soared by 10.57 per cent, beans price enhanced by 5.57 per cent, fish price increased by 3.40 per cent and price of potatoes went up by 3.07 per cent in March against Feb.

However, according to the figures, prices of tomatoes decreased by 32.12 per cent, onions prices went down by 13.88 per cent, prices of per dozen eggs declined by 6.56 per cent, per kg price of pulse masoor reduced by 2.65 per cent and gur prices declined by 2.25 per cent in March against February.