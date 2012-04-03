

LAHORE - Advisor to Chief Mister Zakiya Shahnawaz has said that Punjab government was utilizing all resources for equipping the young generation with modern knowledge.

Addressing a function of distribution of laptops among students of Fatima Jinnah Medical College on Monday, she said that provision of laptops to the talented students was part of comprehensive programme aimed at making Pakistan a developed country by introducing modern technology. PML-N leader Marvi Memon, MNA Sardar Ayyaz Sadiq and others attended the function.

Begum Zakiya said that the doctors were asset of the country who played an important role in every hour of trial. Therefore, it was important to provide maximum opportunities of progress to the youth particularly students, she added. She informed the students about the details of women package of Chief Minister Punjab. Later, Begum Zakiya Shahnawaz distributed laptops among 1,194 students. The students expressed happiness on receiving laptops and raised slogans in favour of Chief Minister. Principal FJMC Prof Rakhshanda Rehman presented welcome address.