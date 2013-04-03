ISLAMABAD - Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Resources is preparing a three-month emergency gas load management plan to meet the shortfall.

Well informed sources said that under the plan, priority would be given to domestic consumers followed by commercial, power, fertilizer, cement, captive and CNG.

They further said that different options are being considered and the priority list could be changed. They said that domestic consumers would remain the first priority and the power sector would be the second and last priority.

They said that the caretaker government would not hesitate to take decisions which were avoided by the previous government.

The sources said that the caretaker government is keen to provide maximum relief to the people from loadshedding during the summer months and would go all out to supply gas to the power plants instead of spending huge foreign exchange on imported fuel.

Reports said that Dr Asim Hussain, former Advisor on Petroleum and Natural Resources, was still interfering in the functioning of the Ministry as he makes regular calls to the officers and give directions. The reports pointed out that heads of all the departments under the Ministry were appointed by Dr Asim Hussain.