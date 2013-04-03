HAFIZABAD - Training of master trainers to train 5,000 government employees who will be deputed to conduct upcoming elections has been started by the Election Commission of Pakistan in collaboration with the United Nation Development Programme (UNDP). District Election Commissioner Muhammad Aamir Javed inaugurated the training programme on Tuesday.

On the occasion, Returning Officer Hafizabad Qamaruz Zaman, Assistant Returning Officers - Umer Farooq Warraich and Hafiz Muhammad Rafique Anjum have declared that no pressure from any quarter would be accepted and all out efforts would be made to hold elections transparently.

SCRUTINY BEGINS: The Returning Officers in the district have started scrutiny of nomination papers of 97 candidates for NA-102, 103 and PP-105, 106 and 107. So far nomination paper of PML-N candidate Intisar Hussain Bhatti for PP-107 has been rejected as he had been convicted in a case in the past.

Of the 97 candidates, seven are women while 10 are advocates. Most of the potential candidates with the fear of rejection of their nomination papers, have also submitted nomination papers of their wives/daughters.

Independent candidate injured: Independent candidate for PP-106 was seriously injured when his rivals opened indiscriminate firing on him due to old enmity. According to police source, Ahsan Ullah was sitting in his ‘dera’ in Kot Qadir Bakhsh when his rivals raided the premises and opened firing, resultantly he was seriously injured.

He was rushed to the hospital and the police have registered a case against Muhammad Mansha, Muhammad Aslam and Zahoor Ahmad and are investigating.