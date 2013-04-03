KARACHI –Six persons, including three political workers, were killed in separate acts of target killings and violence here on Tuesday.

MQM medical aid committee’s joint unit in-charge was shot dead near Qatar Hospital in Orangi Town.

According to police, victim Abdul Hafiz Qureshi, 45, son of Khalilullah, was on way to hospital when two armed men riding a motorcycle shot him. The victim sustained multiple bullet injures and died on way to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. The body was handed over to family after autopsy.

Separately, another former unit in-charge affiliated with the MQM unit 132, Shairshah, was shot dead and one more worker was wounded in a targeted attack at Jinnah Road within Shairshah police precincts.

Deceased was identified as Asif Ansari, 35, and injured as Shariq. Both were taken to ASH for autopsy and medical treatment. Police said that the incident took place when the victims were sitting at a barber shop where two armed riders opened fire at them apparently over political ground. They said that the victim was presently associated with the MQM as finance secretary of unit 132.

Meanwhile, a supporter of the Pakistan Peoples Party, Adnan Khan, 40, was shot dead at his shop situated near Qatar Masjid in Orangi Town. Police officials said that the victim was blacksmith and was renovating his shop when two armed men riding a motorcycle shot him in head. He died on the spot. Police said that the motive behind the incident has yet to be ascertained.

Elsewhere, a pan shop owner namely Ashraf Hussain, 58, was shot dead by armed men when he was sitting at his shop in Malir City area. His body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for autopsy.

Similarly, a labourer, Arshad Muhammad, 38, was gunned down near his home in Keamari area in Jackson Police precincts. Police said that victim was shot dead by his community member over a plot dispute, however; the assailant managed to escape from the scene.

Separately, a man namely, Rab Nawaz, 30, son of Nizamuddin was found dead from Behns Colony area. His body was taken to JPMC for autopsy and later shifted to Sohrab Goth morgue. Police officials said that the victim was strangled to death.