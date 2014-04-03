KARACHI - Federal Minister for Commerce and Industry Khurram Dastgir Khan has said that the government is putting in its best efforts to resolve the energy crisis and end terrorism from the country.

Speaking to the business community at Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, he said the government was paying much focus on these issues due to which electricity loadshedding had been reduced significantly. Khurram Dastgir Khan said the government has taken all necessary remedial measures on a war-footing to take out the country from the morass of present economic crisis. He claimed that the government is devoted to create job opportunities to end unemployment and putting the country on way to progress and prosperity.

He assured the business community that international trade exhibitions would be held at KCCI. He assured business community that responsibilities of hosting of international exhibition would be shifted to KCCI from Trade development Authority of Pakistan. Mohammad Idrees, acting president KCCI, highlighted important issues related to trade & Industry and said Karachi Chamber is playing an active role in strengthening the foundation of business community to effectively meet the challenges of today and tomorrow and to promote trade and industry. He said it is a well thought decision that the government has planned to restructure Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP). “I hope that TDAP would now work even more closely with the business community and KCCI to promote trade”. He requested the Minister of Commerce to give KCCI an opportunity and provide the support to KCCI to organize and lead the delegation to participate in the event of Expo Milano 2015 to be held in Italy. He suggested to improve the economic conditions, adding that policies and measures should focus on a conducive business and investment climate, building a strong infrastructure, efficiently utilizing the available resources, plugging the missing links in the value chain. Earlier, Minister conveyed to the TDAP the challenge of achieving a quantum jump in exports which was commensurate with the size and objectives of the country.

He assured the TDAP to provide it maximum support so that the authority could deliver on expectations attached to it and proved itself as a vibrant institution.

Secretary TDAP Rabiya Javeri Agha gave a detailed briefing on the organizational setup, functions of the Authority, and its product and market development activities as indicated in the annual work program of the authority.

She provided a detailed account of the Expo 2013, which over time has emerged as a flagship event of the authority. She also briefed the Minister about the major projects of the organization, which included the holding of next Expo, Lifestyle Exhibition in India etc.

Highlighting the achievements of the authority, she told the Minister that agri food, jewellery, and engineering sectors have shown major gains in exports last year which are likely to perform even better in the years ahead.