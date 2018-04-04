Share:

KAMALIA - The Kamalia assistant commissioner visited a private school at Bagai Wala where he was briefed about the firing incident occurred on the school premises here the other day. As per police report, husband of a teacher barged into the school, beat his wife and had fired shots into the air to cause panic and terror among the students, staff and residents of the area. Kamalia AC Malik Kashif Nawaz assured the affected teacher of indiscriminate action against the suspect.