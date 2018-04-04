Share:

islamabad- An adult literacy centre has been set up at Allama Iqbal Open University to provide basic education to the low-cadre illiterate employees. The proposal for establishing the centre has been approved by the University’s executive council, in order to improve literacy rate among the illiterate adults.

The announcement to this effect was made at a graduation ceremony held here on Monday to give away certificates to the University’s 38 employees who successfully completed a three-month primary-level learning course. Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Siddiqui who presided over the event announced that the University will fulfil its duty introducing basic learning among the employees, enabling them to perform their official duties more efficiently and to have a respectable life in the society.

Eminent columnist Rauf Kalasra who was the chief guest on the occasion lauded the inspiring initiative taken by the AIOU for promoting literacy in the country. Giving respect and education to the low-cadre employees is highly commendable, he added. It was the second phase of adult literacy program that facilitated the employees to learn some basics of Urdu and English languages. Dr Shahid Siddiqui on the occasion also highlighted the University’s recent achievements and its future targets. In its educational pursuits, the University was also making consistent efforts meeting the educational needs of deprived sections of the society.

The overwhelmed employees giving their impression said the program enabled them to meet some necessary requirements like writing applications or filing their salary’s cheque.

The program was arranged and designed by the University’s Department of Distance and Non-Formal Continuing Education. Director of the Department Dr. Muhammad Ajmal said the Centre will serve as a model to teach those who could not avail the schooling facility at their early age.

The same program will be undertaken at the regional level, he added.

\The initiative taken by the Vice Chancellor was also aimed at capacity-building of the staff. The facility was free of cost and the University’s senior faculty members voluntarily performed the teaching job.

Earlier, coordinator of the course Dr Aftab Ahmed gave a brief introduction of the program. President of Employees Welfare Association Sajjad Janjua on the occasion thanked the VC for the noble cause, giving education to the less-privileged sections of the society.