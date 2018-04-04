Share:

WELLINGTON:- At least four people were killed and another was missing in Fiji after Cyclone Josie caused severe flooding in the South Pacific island nation, local media reported. Much of the main tourist town of Nadi was underwater as Josie, with wind gusts up to 100 kilometres per hour (60 mph) caused widespread flooding before moving away from the island group. Police director of operations Livai Driu told the Fiji Village website that five people were washed away and “police have retrieved four bodies”. The search was continuing for a missing 19-year-old man.