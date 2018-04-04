Share:

SAMBRIAL-Audio call recordings of slain Nawa-I-Waqat's reporter revealed and exposed laxity of the police and the district council in protecting him against threats to his life.

Audio calls of Zeeshan Ashraf Butt, Nawa-I-Waqat's reporter and former chairman Sambrial Press Club, revealed how he was shot dead by PML N's UC Chairman Imran Aslam Cheema on March 27, 2018 while investigating local tax imposed by the District Council.

According to the first audio call, he called local Begowala-Sambrial Police and told them that he is sitting in UC office Begowala to collect information about local tax but the UC chairman is threatening him with dire consequences. He requested the police to send cops for his rescue. He waited for hours for help but the police 'apparently' ignored his call and didn't reach Begowala village for his rescue.

In the second audio call made to Sialkot District Council Chairperson Hina Arshad Warraich, the slain reporter said that he had come to UC Begowala to get information about tax imposed by you (District Council) but the UC chairman was abusing and threatening him. During his call to the DC chairperson, firing on reporter started and the chairperson keep uttering 'hello', 'hello' but reporter didn't answer because he was collapsed with his last breath.

Journalists from Sambrial, Sialkot, Daska and other parts of the country condemned the police negligence and inefficiency to save lives of journalists and general public. The journalists have also expressed concern over the alleged silence of the DC chairperson because she was in live call while journalist was killed but she didn't take any action so far

DISTINCTION

The son of a local news hawker got first position in District Sialkot in the annual examination of Class-5 conducted by Punjab Examination Commission. Muhammad Saim got 480 marks who is the son of a local news hawker Muhammad Sharif with distinction in whole district. Muhammad Saim said that his success is the result of hard work of his parents.

Bullet, knives kill three youth



SIALKOT-Three persons were brutally murdered in separate incidents in various parts of Sialkot district on Monday. In village Kassowala-Satrah, Daska tehsil, an unemployed person namely Sadiq killed his brother Tanveer with repeated attacks of sharp-edged knives at their home over a domestic dispute. In village Maallo Mahey-Daska, Afzaal killed local landlord Adnan Ali's son Zeeshan Ali at a Haveli with repeated attacks of knives over an old enmity. In Bharath-Sialkot, four accused including Akmal allegedly shot dead local factor worker Usman Saleem's father Saleem near his house over an old enmity.

AWARDS: Deputy Commissioner Sialkot distributed health services awards and cash prizes of Rs1 million to 34 senior officials including male and female doctors, paramedics and employees of health department for rendering goods services to the patients.

Meanwhile, Chairperson Hina Arshad Warraich said that the District Council had allocated special funds of Rs19 million for the promotion of sports and games at union council level in Sialkot district's 124 rural UCs. Addressing a meeting held, the chairperson said that the sports and health activities play pivotal role in establishing a health society.