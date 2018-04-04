Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has strongly condemned brutal massacre of people in held Kashmir on Monday.

He urged the international community to take notice of Indian forces’ atrocities and bloodshed of innocent and unarmed people in the valley.

In a statement, the PPP chairman said that butcher of Gujarat and Kashmir Modi was playing Holi with the blood of Kashmiri people, who were being killed like birds by Indian forces and expressed concern over the silence of the world community.

Bilawal pledged that the PPP would continue to raise its voice at all available forums against the Indian brutalities and for the legitimate right of self-determination to Kashmiris.

He expressed sympathy and solidarity with the families of innocent Kashmiris who were martyred yesterday in held Kashmir and prayed for them.

Moreover, the leader of Pakistan People’s Party Khalid Lund met with the party chairman at Bilawal House and discussed the issues related to his constituency Ghotki and other political affairs on Monday. He joined the PPP on February 26, after meeting with PPP President Asif Ali Zardari.

Khalid Lund briefed Bilawal over the party political situation in Ghotki and ongoing development projects in the area.