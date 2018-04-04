Share:

ISLAMABAD - Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has signed two separate MoUs for its data security and promotion of entrepreneurship for BISP beneficiaries here at BISP headquarters.

The MoUs were signed with Inbox Business Technologies and Indus Heritage Trust (IHT) respectively.

According to the understanding with Inbox Technologies, Inbox will create a prototype of a system through which BISP can digitally and securely share the data with different entities while keeping the data ownership and enabling advanced algorithms of data sciences & syndication to make the data more valuable and relevant.

The purpose of the MoU with IHT is to ensure mutual cooperation, collaboration to support and advice on skill development, training and various poverty alleviation interventions and broader poverty gradation strategy implementation for artisans among the BISP beneficiaries in the selected districts. BISP Chairperson/ MNA Marvi Memon stated that the security of BISP data is foremost and it should not be compromised.

She further added, "Let's ensure BISP data is safe and it adopts the latest technology in the world."

Speaking on the occasion, Inbox Business Technologies CEO Mir M Nasir said that his firm will ensure that all the security protocols are adhered to in creation of the prototype. For data sharing, BISP will provide the anonymous data and actual in few cases as per BISP data sharing protocols/policy to Inbox for the prototyping purpose only.

Inbox shall use the provided data to showcase a web based system prototype for the use of BISP with several high level features. The features will include new data dimensions created with better dashboards, secure API framework to share the data sets, syndication techniques between different data marts, optimized reporting engine with query builder as well as roles based access for data monetization.

BISP Secretary Omar Hamid Khan stated, "We're signing two very important MoUs." He also hoped that the piloting of the projects will be initiated at the earliest.

The second MoU signed with IHT focuses mutual cooperation and collaboration for poverty graduation. The scope of work of IHT will include designing and organizing special training programs on IHT's value chain model with BISP beneficiaries.

Moreover, IHT will introduce new marketable designs to BISP artisans/beneficiaries which create more market for products.

Ms Memon termed it as a major development and said that she looks forward to wear the dresses made by BISP beneficiaries.

She further added that the tapping of international market will provide a major business opportunity to BISP beneficiaries.

Ms Sidiqa Saeed Malik, chairperson IHT also shared her pleasure and hoped that the partnership will assist BISP beneficiaries to graduate out of poverty. She added, "We look forward to making BISP beneficiaries, entrepreneurs."

IHT will impart e-commerce training to BISP beneficiaries to increase market access. IHT will help artisans to establish their independent own enterprises, to provide access to credits and it the marketing of their products to reduce exploitation of middlemen.