MIRPUR (AJK)-The Kashmiri people across the world observed black day on Monday and protested against the mass killing of at least 20 Kashmiris by Indian occupying troops in Shopian and Annantnag districts of Held Kashmir.

In response to the call given by AJK government, hundreds of people from all walks of life thronged the mega district courts compound to take out a procession against the martyrdom of about 20 of innocent Kashmiri youth in fake encounters by the Indian occupational forces in the two districts.

The protest rally, followed by a mammoth anti-India demonstration, was staged by the people belonging to all spheres of life to observe as black day to convey to India that despite the continued reign of state terrorism the people of Kashmir reject its illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.

The rally started from the court premises under the auspices of the District National Events Organizing Committee led by AJK Minister for Sports Ch. Muhammad Saeed, visiting Chairman of Kashmir Council European Ali Raza Syed, MLA Ch Rukhsar Ahmed, Commissioner Mirpur division Muhammad Tayyeb Chaudhry , DIG Rashed Naeem, Deputy Commissioner Sardar Adnan Khursheed, ADC (G) Raja Farooq Akram, Director General Kashmir Liberation Cell Fida Hussain Kiyani, President Jinnah Foundation and PML-N AJK central leader Dr. Amin Chaudhry.

Amidst full-throat anti-India and pro-freedom slogans, the participants were holding placards and banners bearing slogans for early freedom of occupied Kashmir, and passed through major city streets wearing black bands as a mark of severe indignation and protest against the killing of innocent Kashmiri civilians. They also protested against the continued Indian subjugation over major part of Jammu Kashmir state for over seven decades at the might of its over eight lakh military and para military troops.

Addressing the protest rally the speakers vehemently condemned the brutal killing of the Kashmiri youth in fake encounters in Shopian and Annantnag districts of occupied Kashmir.

They said that the hearts of the people of occupied Jammu Kashmir, Azad Jammu Kashmir and Pakistan beat in unison. It was the ample proof of the strong determination of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, they said. They added that they would continue their just and principle struggle till the liberation of all the Indian occupied parts of the Jammu & Kashmir state.

Highlighting the importance of early peaceful settlement of the Kashmir problem besides registering protest against the forcible and illegal Indian occupation of Kashmir, the speakers demanded Jammu Kashmir people be granted their birth right to self-determination without further delay. It was being denied by India since last 63 years because of its traditional hostile and stubborn attitude, they said.

The speakers especially called upon United Nations to move for getting Kashmir issue resolved in line with legitimate resolutions passed by its Security Council 71 years ago. They also called upon the world community to take immediate notice of the continued Indian reign of terror and violence unleashed against the innocent Kashmiris with ulterior motives to suppress their voice of freedom.

The speakers fully supported Kashmir policy of Pakistan and the bold and courageous stand adopted by the ruling PML-N leadership and the incumbent government of Pakistan. They urged the international community to exert all possible pressure upon India to give an immediate response to Pakistan's sincere role and peace-loving approach for early peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue in line with the aspirations of the Jammu & Kashmir people.

The speakers elaborated the objectives for observance of the black day across AJK and rest of the world.

They moved various unanimous resolutions against the fresh genocide of the innocent Kashmiris besides the continued Indian occupation on Kashmir to sensitise the world to the immoral and unlawful act of India in the occupied region.

They called upon the world community and the international organisations to take immediate notice of the continued ugly state of affairs in occupied Jammu Kashmir following the frequent massive human rights abuses by the Indian occupying forces unleashed against the innocent Kashmiris for raising voice for liberation of the motherland from the Indian yoke and for the achievement of their birth right to self-determination.

They urged the world community to perform its due global obligations to get their right to self-determination granted to Kashmiris.