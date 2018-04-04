Share:

rawalpindi-Central Development Working Party has approved the funding for the National Centre for Livestock Breeding, Genetics and Genomics at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi .The project worth Rs 799.192 million will be completed over the period of five years.

This was decided in a meeting of CDWP held under the chairmanship of Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Sartaj Aziz whereas Secretary Planning Commission Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui accompanied the deputy Chairman. Senior officials from federal and provincial governments also participated in the meeting.

The mission of the NCLBG&G is to improve food and nutritional security and reduce poverty in the country through research in terms of improved genetic potential of indigenous livestock for efficient, safe and sustainable use of livestock—ensuring better lives through livestock.

The National Centre will conduct research and run genetic improvement programs in collaboration with national and international organizations. The Centre will also present recommendations to the national and provincial governments on the issues and challenges of farm animal genetic resources.

The project was presented by PMAS-AAUR Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Sarwat N. Mirza, Director Planning & Development, Shahid Ali Khan, Dean Faculty of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Prof. Dr. Arfan Yousaf, focal person for NCLBG&G Dr.Muhammad Moaeen-ud-Din and Dr. Ghulam Bilal.

The VC Prof. Dr. Sarwat N. Mirza said, this is an unprecedented collaborative effort in which six major universities would actively participate and PMAS-AAUR would be nucleus. The project will be a revolution in the field of livestock, Genetics and Genomics. The unique facility was not available earlier. The VC appreciated efforts of the project team and thanked the role of HEC and Planning Commission of Pakistan in contributing and paving the way to this outstanding achievement.

The Director P&D, Shahid Ali Khan told that this project will play a vital role in enhancing the production of milk, meat and the GDP of the country. It may be recalled that the project was formally presented at HEC on May 12, 2016 and successfully defended under Sector Development Program including Dairy Development & Livestock Sector.

The project went through many brainstorming sessions attended by esteemed Animal Breeding & Genetics experts nationwide and finally included in Public Sector Development Program on June 19, 2017. A National Consultative workshop at HEC and University of Agriculture Faisalabad was held during last year to finally shape the idea into the reality with partner organizations, University of Agriculture,Faisalabad, Lasbela University of Agriculture, Water and Marine Sciences, The University of Poonch, Rawalakot, Sindh Agriculture University, Tandojam and University of Agriculture Peshawar.