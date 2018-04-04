Share:

The very foundation of Pakistan is democracy. It came into being after the electoral victory of All India Muslim League in the 1945-46 election. Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah believed in democracy and under his leadership Muslim League launched a peaceful and democratic struggle for the achievement of Pakistan. There were many upheavals in India politics and the struggle for independence, but the Quaid-e-Azam remained committed to his principles of peace and democracy. The first constitution of Pakistan was framed in 1956 in accordance with the principles of democracy. Unfortunately this constitution was abrogated by a militarily dictator in 1958.

The people of Pakistan manifested the spirit of democracy in the 1970 election which were held on the bases of adult franchise for the first time. Unfortunately results were not respected and the country broke into two parts. Thereafter the leader’s of Pakistan affirmed to respect democratic norms and framed the 1973 constitution. This constitution has undergone many tests in course of time, but the people of Pakistan are committed to it. Despite military intervention in 1977 and again in 1997, the people did not lose faith in democracy. In 1981 political leaders met under the presidentship of Nawabzada Nasrullah khan anddecided to initiate a strugglefor the restoration of democracy. Thereafter, a political platform by the name of movement the restoration of democracy come into existence. Political parties of various philosophies launched a joint struggle against Martial Law.

A large numbers of political workers were arrested and sentenced to various terms of imprisonment but they succeeded in restoring democracy in the country. They struggled for the restoration and protection of the constitution. Nowadays, severe challenges are posed to democracy in Pakistan. Dangers have grown-up because of ill advised polices of the political leaders. Corruption, horse trading and other malpractice can derail the country from the path of democracy. It must be borne in mind that only democracy can keep the country strong and intact. Lust for power or greed for money can damage democracy. Today, several politicians are engaged in undemocratic activities.

If political process continues and election are held periodically, there is reason to believe that democracy in Pakistan will thrive and people will get its fruit. Democracy in Pakistan will bring about prosperity and peace. Unemployment will disappeared and the people will feel safe and happy. Political leadership and the people at large are under obligation to contribute to efforts for the growth of democracy in Pakistan. The nation ought to act upon Quaid-e-Azam’s advice who succeeded the need is unity, faith, discipline and guidance.

M ZAHID NAWAZ,

Vehari, April 1.