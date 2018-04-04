Share:

Silkbank opens permanent booth at Gymkhana Club

LAHORE (PR): Silkbank Ltd has opened a permanent booth at Lahore Gymkhana Club to facilitate the Club’s fraternity.

Kamran Lashari (chairman Gymkhana Management Committee) and Shahram Raza Bakhtiari (Group Head-Retail Banking, Silkbank) inaugurated the booth along with senior management of both institutions. The initiative is directed towards providing ease and convenience for Club members and its employees.

Oppo to launch F7 with 25MP front camera

LAHORE (PR); OPPO is all set to introduce the new OPPO F7, powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) as the latest addition to its Selfie Expert series. Focusing on innovative technology, the new OPPO F7 is packed with a vast array of new features and benefits, further strengthening the company’s leadership position as the Selfie Expert and Leader amongst the Pakistan youth. The F7 will be launched on third week of April.

Commenting on the upcoming launch, George Long, CEO OPPO Pakistan, said, “As an evolving smartphone brand, OPPO aims to provide its users with something which is amazing and unique. We are confident that OPPO F7 featuring a 25 MP front camera withAI beautification technology will allow OPPO users to experience outstanding photography and will prove to be a game changer for the smartphone industry.”

OPPO introduced AI Beauty Recognition technology with the F5, making selfies more real, natural and personalised. Now, the OPPO F7 will further advance the technology with second-generation AI Beauty 2.0. It features a 25MP front camera with real-time High Dynamic Range (HDR) technology, plus new features including AI Beauty 2.0, Cover Shot, and AR (Augmented Reality) Stickers. The OPPO F7 will not only take selfies to the next level, producing the most refined and vibrant photos, but also make them a lot more fun.

Brand Spectrum, Moments partner to create Brand Works

LAHORE (PR): Brand Spectrum Pakistan has announced that it is launching a new company in partnership with Moments, one of the leading Event Management and Activation agencies in Pakistan. The new venture will operate under the name of Brand Works Private Limited and will provide a wide range of integrated services including brand activations, event planning & management, digital media and public relations solutions.

Moments has a legacy of delivering highly successful events and brand engagement activities for companies like Nestlé, Sony, USAID, Pepsi, Coca Cola, Packages and others. While Brand Spectrum boasts a portfolio that includes clients like Nestlé, Descon, GFC Fans, Fast Cables, Sabroso and The TAQ Organization among others.

Brand Works aims to offer potential clients a one-stop shop for all their online and conventional brand engagement and PR needs. As part of this collaboration, Brand Spectrum will be bringing their public relations and digital media expertise to the table, with Moments providing their insights and experience on activation and event management.

At the same time, Brand Spectrum and Moments will continue with their existing operations independently and for their respective clients.

The newly formed venture, Brand Works, will have presence all across Pakistan and will have the tools and resources to conduct large scale activations and events across multiple cities with capabilities to generate digital amplification and positive PR around these activities.

Jubilee Life joins hands with LBF

LAHORE (PR): Jubilee Life Insurance partnered with The Lahore Biennale Foundation (LBF) for its inaugural two-week festival “Lahore Biennale 01: Shehr-o-Fun” which took place between March 18 to March 31 at seven major venues around Lahore.

Lahore’s largest public art event, the Lahore Biennale 01 aimed to reposition the city in the global art world and as a regional cultural centre and engaged with the city’s Mughal, colonial and modern layers.

Jubilee Life was the location sponsor for Maktab Khana at the Lahore Fort. In this special segment of Lahore Biennale 01, curated by artist Imran Qureshi in cooperation with the Aga Khan Museum, Toronto, a miniature-painting atelier was set up at the MaktabKhana, Lahore Fort from March 16 to March 31. The atelier included and showcased the skill of over twenty Pakistani miniaturists.

Javed Ahmed, Managing Director & CEO Jubilee Life, said, “Jubilee Life is dedicated to promoting partnerships and in fostering art and culture in the country. Events like this are needed so we can uplift our artists and encourage the growth of local art. Lahore Biennale is a brilliant way to showcase both our artists and our culture and Jubilee Life is proud to endorse this event.”

Ride for safety with UberMOTO

LAHORE (PR): Uber Pakistan, the leading global smartphone app seamlessly connecting riders to drivers, recently launched UberMOTO in Lahore. To emphasise their commitment to biker and rider safety, they held a ‘Ride For Safety’ Moto-Rally in Lahore with the biker community and Uber motorbike-riders.

Uber Pakistan, understanding and emphasising the need for safety, has made it their utmost priority to ensure that riders and drivers using their applications are safe. The use of motorcycle is at its peak in Pakistan with an average of 7,500 new motorcycles hitting the road daily. Through the ‘Ride for Safety’ Uber emphasised the use of helmets when using UberMOTO, to their motorbike riders. For every rider that joined the bike-ride, Uber Pakistan donated a helmet to the motorbike-rider.

Uber has innovated the transportation industry globally, since its inception, and is now introducing new transport alternatives in the local market. UberMOTO is another such service that aims to provide millions of Pakistanis with an affordable, safe transport alternative, while also creating job opportunities for bike owners.

The moto-rally started from outside Gaddafi Stadium and went through Canal, Jail Road, Main Boulevard and back to the Gaddafi Stadium. The biker community and partner-drivers showed their support to the cause by joining the ride and appreciating Uber Pakistan’s efforts in ensuring safety for the drivers as well as the riders.

UCP hosts WECON’18

LAHORE (PR): WECON, Women Entrepreneurship Conference is a joint initiative of Change Mechanics (Pvt) Ltd and GOAL Trainings. In its second year, WECON’18 was sponsored by USAID: Punjab Youth Workforce Development Project, and was held the other day at the University of Central Punjab (UCP) Johar Town, Lahore.

This conference provided not only learning but also networking opportunities for future collaboration among startup ecosystem enablers and key stakeholders. Besides key note sessions, the day-long conference had panel discussion on the topics of inclusion and investment and funding opportunities.

Four parallel breakout sessions were also organised within the conference to provide an immersive learning workshop experience, on subjects of business modeling, design thinking, storytelling and traits of successful entrepreneurship. WECON also hosted a pitch session for women led start-ups and winner startup won the prize money of Rs50,000 sponsored by Mera Maan (Pvt Ltd).