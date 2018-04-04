Share:

GUJRANWALA-The Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) report has confirmed Deputy Commissioner Sohail Ahmed Tippu had committed suicide, saying that there was no mark of torture on his body.

The PFSA report has been received by the investigation team in which it clearly mentioned that all the signs/fingers impressions found on the wrists, neck, wire, room gates, locks, tablets and other items in the room were related to the deceased while there is no evidence witnessed about the presence of anyone else in the room.

On the other side, the investigation team after recording the statement of all employees and examining the CCTV cameras footages and cell phone record have also found no clue of murder.

The sources also said that it was not possible for anyone to kill him by entering the house in presence of tight security, duty staff and CCTV cameras. However, the investigation team has not yet given the final opinion. The team will complete the report within next one or a two days and send it to the Punjab government.

INQUIRY FINDS

SHO, COP CORRUPT

Anti-Corruption Establishment authorities have approved an FIR against two police officials for corruption.

ACE Regional Director Fareed Ahmed said that the old lady mother of a martyred police constable Shabbir Hussain gave an application to ACE that SHO Karyanwala and Muharrar Ehsanullah arrested her son Abdul Majeed in a fake drug case and later they received bribe of Rs200,000 for discharging the case.

The old lady said that her son constable Shabbir had been martyred while performing his duties. On the application, the ACE Punjab DG marked the inquiry to deputy director investigation who in his inquiry report recommended registration of an FIR against the police officials.