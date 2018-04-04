Share:

I interacted with many children during the period of my internship in Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital. It was quite traumatic to see innocent kids & healthy adults being victims of a deadly disease like cancer. I will never be able to forget their determination to fight against cancer. I am speechless, just pray for their recovery.

Shaukat Khanum is a great welfare project. It is world level hospital providing facilities of cancer care free of cost to poor and deserving peoples of Pakistan. As this hospital is providing cancer care to patients, people should come forward and support this institution. This is definitely an accomplishment which Allah loves. We can donate to SKMCH&RC by sending an SMS of rupees 20 to the number 7770 through any network in Pakistan. We can also donate rupees 1000 monthly (pledge) via any bank (Cash, Draft & Cheque) or any SKM collection centre. Go and make it possible and be a part of this Sadqa-e-Jaria. Do not look around, pick up your mobile and donate. We must unite together and help Shaukat Khanum to achieve its motives for humanity. May Allah bless all who are making difference of human lives and give health to everyone suffering from cancer.

AYESHA SHAFIQUE,

Lahore, April 1.