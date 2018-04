Share:

JHANG:-Thousands of litres diesel was spoiled when an oil-tanker overturned due to speeding here on Monday. Rescue sources said that an oil-tanker, carrying over 40,000 litres of diesel, overturned due to speeding at Gojra Bypass Road here. Resultantly, thousands of litres diesel was spoiled while two including driver and a helper were injured in the accident. The police closed all routes leading to the site of accident and launched rescue operation.