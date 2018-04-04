Share:

SWAT:- A moderate earthquake jolted different areas of the scenic Swat valley Monday but no causality or property damages were reported. According to geological wing of PMD, tremors measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale were felt in main town of Swat and surroundings areas of the district. The epicentre of the earthquake was stated to be in Hindukush Mountains Afghanistan, 120 km inside earth crust. People of the areas where the quake was felt rushed out of their homes reciting Kalma e Tayyeba and verses of Holy Quran. However, no loss of life or property damages was reported.–INP