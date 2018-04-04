Share:

LOS ANGELES-Pernilla Lindberg and Park In-bee will resume their ANA Inspiration playoff on Monday morning after the duo ran out of daylight on the 18th hole at the Mission Hills Country Club.

The pair will head to the tee on the par-four 10th at 8am (1500 GMT)to play a fifth extra hole as the California desert tournament will be decided by a playoff for the second straight year. "I have nothing to lose tomorrow," Lindberg said. "I've been out there for a long time today, so I'll be ready to put my head on the pillow."

The pair played the par-five, 18th hole four extra times as American Jennifer Song was eliminate on the third extra hole. All three golfers finished with a four round total of 15-under 273 and then remained deadlocked through the first two playoff holes. Song was eventually ousted when Lindberg and Park both made birdies. Organizers used floodlights to illuminate the green at 18 as the playoff dragged on in Rancho Mirage, California, 16 kilometres southeast of Palm Springs.

Under the glare of the bright lights and long shadows, Park drained a five foot putt for par on the fourth playoff hole. That meant Lindberg had to make her two foot putt to stay alive which she did easily. The players chose to go back to the tee for the fourth playoff hole but were not given the option for a fifth as LPGA officials informed them they would have to return the next day.

Park and Song both fired five-under 67s on Sunday after they started their round four strokes back of leader Lindberg. This is unfamiliar territory for the 31-year-old veteran Lindberg who birdied the 72nd hole to get into the playoff. Not only is she trying to capture her first career title but she needs to do it in a major championship against one of the Tour's most consistent winners in Park. On Saturday, Lindberg broke the 54-hole tournament scoring record for her first career lead heading into the fourth round of a tournament.

The Swede started Sunday with a three-shot lead over second place Amy Olson of the US, who closed with an even-par 72. If the duo remain tied through the fifth extra hole they will move to the par-three 17th and then 18 again.