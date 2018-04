Share:

ISLAMABAD - Test-discarded Faisal Iqbal’s unbeaten 136 helped PIA thrash OGDCL by an innings and 114 runs in the Patrons Trophy Grade-II 2017-18 round two pool C match played here at Diamond Ground on Monday.

OGDCL resumed their second innings at the overnight score of 43-5 and were bundled out for 87 in 28.2 overs. Shahzad Azam Rana made 25. Zeeshan Ahmed grabbed 5 for 30, while Ihsan and Aizaz Cheema took 2 wickets each conceding 24 and 26 runs respectively. Earlier, OGDCL were bowled out for 242 in their first innings with M Naqash scoring 51. Zeeshan Ahmed captured 8 wickets for 65.

PIA posted mammoth total of 443-5 in 83 overs. Faisal Iqbal was star for the airliners, as he hammered unbeaten 136 with the help 15 boundaries and 1 six while Anwar Ali also batted brilliantly and hit unbeaten 115 and Fahad Iqbal 54. Moeid Sheikh got 2-69.

At Army ground, ZTBL outclassed Army by an innings and 5 runs. ZTBL scored 363-9 in 83 overs. Saad Nasim scored superb 112 while Mohsin Nadeem gathered 47 and Raza Ali Dar 45. Umair Khan took 3-82 and Ahmed Khan 2-57. Army were bowled out for 180 in the first innings with Adnan Younis scoring 41. Raza Ali Dar and Hamza NAdeem captured 4 wickets each giving away 29 and 54 runs respectively while Nasim Shah got 2-48. After follow-on, Army were bowled out for 178 in their second outing. M Atif scored 85. Hamza Nadeem bagged 3-26, Saad Nasim 3-44 and Raza Ali Dar 2-28.

At Pindi Stadium, CDA hammered Pak-Saudi by an innings and 27 runs. CDA scored 388 losing all wickets in 80 overs. Faizan Riaz slammed 113, Umar Kiyani 59 and Amer Jamal 58. M Akhtar took 2-19, M Nadeem Babar 2-30 and M Waqar 2-32.

Pak-Saudi were all out for 169 in 43.4 overs with M Asif firing fighting 70. Aamer Jamal bagged 3-42, Faisal Iqbal 2-16 and Kashif Ali 2-42. Pak-Saudi were then all out for 192 in their second innings. Raza-ul-Mustafa hit 80. Aamer Jamal captured 4-59 while Azam Khan and Faisal Iqbal and Faizan Riaz took two wickets each.

summarised scores:

POOL A

AT STATE BANK GROUND, KARACHI:

CAA (FIRST INNINGS): 329-9 in 83 overs: (Haris Khanzada 59, 113 balls, 8x4s, Abid Ali 59, 127 balls, 4x4s, 1x6, Muhammad Afzal 48, 37 balls, 5x4s, 1x6, M. Usman Usmani 39*, 51 balls, 5x4s, Arslan Farzand 28, 33 balls, 3x4s, 1x6, Naveed Khan 28, 37 balls, 2x4s, 1x6, Basit Ali 25, 18 balls, 3x4s, 1x6, Taj Wali 4-73, Muhammad Irfan 2-63, Nazar Hussain 2-79)

(2ND INNINGS): 180-9 in 80.3 overs: (Abid Ali 64*, 193 balls, 9x4s, 1x6, Arslan Farzand 46, 86 balls, 6x4s, Muhammad Irfan 7-36, Taj Wali 2-42)

SBP (FIRST INNINGS): 271-10 in 79.5 overs: (Usman Sallahuddin 108, 179 balls, 6x4s, Farhan Khan 44, 87 balls, 3x4s, Rizwan Hussain 43, 104 balls, 5x4s, Basit Ali 3-75, Shahid Nadeem 2-56, Muhammad Usman 2-61)

AT UBL SPORTS COMPLEX, KARACHI:

OMER ASSOCIATE (FIRST INNINGS): 133-10 in 44 overs (Farrukh Shahzad 49, 63 balls, 9x4s, Danish Aziz 31, 52 balls, 4x4s, Jallat Khan 4-28, Atta-ur-Rehman 3-39, Najeeb Ullah 3-46)

(2ND INNINGS): 109-10 in 45.2 overs: (Muhammad Taha 41, 103 balls, 5x4s, Najeeb Ullah 3-21, Izat Agha 3-44, Atta-ur-Rehman 2-17)

HAIDARI TRADERS (FIRST INNINGS): 214-10 in 81.4 overs: (Bilal Ahmed 70, 85 balls, 10x4s, Jallat Khan 58, 66 balls, 7x4s, Momin Waqar 30, 58 balls, 4x4s, 2, Farhan Shafiq 3-32, Ismail Khan 3-62, Muhammad Ali 2-63)

(2ND INNINGS): 29-1 in 7 overs: (Asim Ali 11*, Momin Waqar 8*, Ismail Khan 1-10)

AT NBP STADIUM, KARACHI:

K ELECTRIC (FIRST INNINGS): 227-10 in 69.1 overs: (Nasir Nawaz 103, 159 balls, 8x4s, 2x6s, Umair Masood 27, 64 balls, 4x4s, Sarmad Hameed 24, 32 balls, 4x4s, Raza-ul-Hasan 4-62, Moazzam Malik 3-42, Abdul Latif Janjoa 2-47)

(2ND INNINGS): 222-10 in 85.4 overs: (Saeed Bin Nasir 77, 183 balls, 12x4s, 1x6, x4s, Umair Masood 28, 58 balls, 2x4s, 1x6, Faraz Ahmed Khan 25, 64 balls, 2x4s, 1x6, Nasir Nawaz 22, 70 balls, 1x4, Omair Bin Yousaf 20, 31 balls, 2x4s, Moazzam Malik 4-23, Fawad Ahmed Khan 4-70)

NAVY (FIRST INNINGS): 297-6 in 83 overs: (Babar Hussain Agha 115, 187 balls, 10x4s, 1x6, Waseem Ahmed 74, 147 balls, 6x4s, 1x6, Imtiaz Ali Laghari 27, 21 balls, 1x4, 2x6s, Hassaan Khan 4-109)

(2ND INNINGS): 153-3 in 27.4 overs: (Hamza Ghanchi 62, 71 balls, 6x4s, 1x6, Babar Hussain Agha 45*, 43 balls, 6x4s, Hafiz Asad Baig 29, 43 balls, 3x4s, Sajjad Hussain 1-20)

POOL B

AT JINNAH STADIUM, SIALKOT:

PORT QASIM (FIRST INNINGS): 402-7 decl in 71 overs (Khurram Manzoor 211, 217 balls, 35x4s, 2x6s, S. M Tahami 80, 148 balls, 7x4s, Daniyal Ahsan 45, 42 balls, 5x4s, Muhammad Waqas 21, 19 balls, 2x4s, Awais Iqbal 2-63, Imran Khan 2-85)

(2ND INNINGS): 193-1 decl in 22.1 overs: (Khurram Manzoor 100*, 52 balls, 16x4s, Kashif Iqbal 52*, 47 balls, 8x4s, S. M Tahami 41, 34 balls, 8x4s)

PAF (FIRST INNINGS): 176-10 in 56.3 overs: (Awais Iqbal 50, 147 balls, 6x4s, Muhammad Saleem 29, 62 balls, 5x4s, Hayat Khan 27, 46 balls, 5x4s, Muhammad Shahzad 20, 23 balls, 4x4s, Abdul Rauf 4-54, Tanveer Ahmed 3-56, Azam Hussain 2-24)

(2ND INNINGS): 280-10 in 89 overs: (Haseeb-ur-Rehman 73, 122 balls, 11x4s, 2x6s, Asif Shahzad 34, 76 balls, 5x4s, Awais Iqbal 34, 113 balls, 6x4s, Imran Khan 34, 92 balls, 5x4s, Hayat Khan 27, 58 balls, 5x4s, Azam Hussain 4-55, Tanveer Ahmed 2-41, Abdul Rauf 2-84)

POOL C

AT DIAMOND GROUND, ISLAMABAD:

OGDCL (FIRST INNINGS): 242-10 in 69 overs: (Muhammad Naqash 51, 61 balls, 7x4s, Sarmad Bhatti 46*, 104 balls, 3x4s, Sohail Ahmed 46, 104 balls, 4x4s, 1x6, Syed Muzammil Shah 26, 66 balls, 4x4s, Zohaib Ahmed 20, 17 balls, 4x4s, Zeeshan Ahmed 8-65)

(2ND INNINGS): 87-10 in 28.2 overs: (Shahzad Azam Rana 25, 42 balls, 6x4s, Sohail Ahmed 24, 26 balls, 4x4s, Zeeshan Ahmed 5-30, Ihsan Ullah 2-24, Aizaz Cheema 2-26)

PIA (FIRST INNINGS): 443-5 in 83 overs: (Faisal Iqbal 136*, 135 balls, 15x4s, 1x6, Anwar Ali Khan 115*, 74 balls, 7x4s, 7x6s, Fahad Iqbal 54, 81 balls, 6x4s, 1x6, Shehzar Muhammad 47, 123 balls, 5x4s, Anop Ravi 41, 61 balls, 8x4s, Moeid Sheikh 2-69)

POOL D

AT LCCA GROUND, LAHORE:

BRIGHTO PAINTS (FIRST INNINGS): 370-10 in 74.4 overs: (Muhammad Idrees 110*, 123 balls, 14x4s, Abdul Wahab Dar 82, 146 balls, 13x4s, Ashfaq Ahmed 78, 84 balls, 14x4s, 1x6, Salman Ali Agha 43, 31 balls, 7x4s, 1x6, Sajid Khan 6-97, Sunny Azam 2-75)

(2nd Innings): 35-01 in 4.2 overs: (Muhammad Idrees 13*, Faisal Rasheed 13*, Aqib Usman 1-6)

HEC (FIRST INNINGS): 180-10 in 57.3 overs: (Arslan Zia 86, 159 balls, 12x4s, M. Waqas Ahmed 6-50)

AFTER FELLOW-ON (2ND INNINGS): 222-10 in 72.5 overs: (Arslan Zia 54, 88 balls, 9x4s, Usman Shafiq 47, 48 balls, 10x4s, Maaz Tamia 32, 68 balls, 4x4s, Snkps Bandara 27, Salman Ali Agha 5-71, Hassan Mahmood 2-22).