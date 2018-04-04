Share:

SHARAQPUR-Two robbers deprived a family of cash and gold jewelry at gunpoint outside a clinic in a broad daylight here the other day.

Rana Afzal, resident of Dhamkay village along with his family went to the clinic of Dr Mirza Mudassar Baig in a car for medical examination. As he reached outside the clinic, two robbers riding a motorbike came and snatched Rs20,000 and gold jewellery from the family.

The incident stirred protest in the area. People flayed the police negligence. The police received CCTV footage of the robbers and started investigation.