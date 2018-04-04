Share:

WASHINGTON - A US air strike against Al-Shabaab militants in Somalia has killed five "terrorists," the US military announced Monday. The strike occurred Sunday near a small village called El Buur, located some 235 miles northeast of the capital Mogadishu. It is the seventh time this year that the US has struck Shabaab. US Africa Command said the strike had been conducted in coordination with the Somali government, "killing five terrorists and destroying one vehicle." The Al-Qaeda linked Shabaab was pushed out of the Somali capital in 2011 - and subsequently other towns and cities - by soldiers from the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM).